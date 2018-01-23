Thalapathy 62: 2.0 writer Jeyamohan roped in for Vijay-Murugadoss’ next. Thalapathy 62: 2.0 writer Jeyamohan roped in for Vijay-Murugadoss’ next.

Prominent screenwriter-novelist B Jeyamohan has been roped in to pen the dialogues for Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, which is helmed by hit filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Jeyamohan has worked on films like Naan Kadavul, Kadal, Kaaviya Thalaivan, and Papanasam among others.

Jeyamohan has also co-written India’s biggest motion picture 2.0, which is getting made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

Vijay’s next film, which is yet to get a title, is tentatively called Thalapathy 62. The film went on floors recently and the team has been shooting at East Coast Road (ECR), where the filmmakers have pressed hordes of fishermen boats into action. The film is said to revolve around the lives of fishermen. However, no confirmation on it yet.

While Thalapathy 62 has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, Yogi Babu and Prem Kumar among others will be seen in important roles.

Vijay is currently basking in the success of his previous outing Mersal, which became a top-grossing movie in the south Indian film industry last year. Murugadoss’ previous film Spyder, which had superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role, failed to live up to the expectations at the box office.

Thalapathy 62 marks Murugadoss’ third collaboration with Vijay. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered films like Thuppaki and Kaththi.

The Vijay-Murugadoss film is expected to hit the screens during Diwali this year.

