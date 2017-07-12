Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik is a space thriller, and here is a sneak peak into his look. See photos

Jayam Ravi plays the role of an officer in the Defense Space Division in his upcoming film Tik Tik Tik. Jayam Ravi plays the role of an officer in the Defense Space Division in his upcoming film Tik Tik Tik.

Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan has garnered a positive response from the audience. Now, the actor is working on a space thriller titled Tik Tik Tik directed by Shakti Rajan. The director took to his Twitter account to share a picture of Jayam Ravi from the sets of the movie and wrote, “A still from #TikTikTik! First look and teaser coming soooon!”

In the picture, Jayam Ravi can be seen in a uniform. From this photo, we can gather that he will be playing the role of M. Vasu who is a part of the Defense Space Division. So far, the plot of the film has been kept under wrap. Looks like Jayam Ravi is deadset on creating a new path with his choice of films. From playing an adivasi (tribal man) in Vanamagan, to being signed as one of the main leads of the upcoming period film Sangamithra, to now being a part of the first Space film in Tamil film history – that is an impressive list!

A still from #TikTikTik! First look and teaser coming soooon! pic.twitter.com/9NiJad0jFg — Shakti Soundar Rajan (@ShaktiRajan) July 11, 2017

Excited abt this 👍🏼👍🏼 http://t.co/nBsoALXXpq — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) July 12, 2017

#TikTikTik is one of the most interesting Indian films coming up, a space film is such a rarity. @actor_jayamravi pic.twitter.com/wa1G88Z44L — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 12, 2017

The film also stars Aaron Aziz and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles. Aaron is a Singapore-based artist, and he will be playing the antagonist in this film. The actor-director are collaborating for the second time after Miruthan, which was based on a virus that affects human behaviour and changes them into violent blood-thirsty creatures.

This happened to be the first zombie film in Tamil. The pre-production work on the film began in the later part of 2016. Jayam Ravi had also announced that his son Aarav would be making a debut in film as a child actor.

