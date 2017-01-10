Jayalalithaa thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be suitable to play her onscreen. Watch video

Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai to play her onscreen Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai to play her onscreen

Popular talk show host Simi Garewal recently released more footage of her iconic Jayalalithaa interview with unseen parts of her conversation with the late Tamil Nadu chief minister. The unseen video shows Simi asking about Jayalalithaa’s favourite actors, male and female, and who does she think would be best suited to play her onscreen if a biopic on her were to be made.

Although Jayalalithaa opined that she doesn’t think she wants a biopic film made on her, she had said actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be the right choice to play her onscreen. “I think Aishwarya Rai would be suitable to play me in my younger days. But to play me as I am now or I am likely to be in the future, I think it will be less difficult.”

Perhaps, Jayalalithaa liked Aishwarya’s performance in 1997 film Iruvar, in which the Bollywood actor had played the role based on Jayalalithaa.

In the same interview, she also said that after Elizabeth Taylor Aishwarya was the most beautiful woman in the world. When asked who did she think was the most gorgeous man in the world, Jayalalithaa, without thinking twice, said, Clark Gable. “I liked everything about Clark Gable. Gone With the Wind is one of my all time favourites. I have seen it so many times,” she had said.

Simi’s interview of the Amma of Tamil Nadu had become one of the most discussed episodes of her popular TV show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in light of the latter’s demise. Jayalalithaa, who had maintained a reserved demeanour throughout her political journey, had opened herself up emotionally giving glimpses of the fun side of her massive personality.

Post her death, some filmmakers have expressed their desire to do a film based on the life of Jayalalithaa. Director Ram Gopal Varma has registered the title Shashikala, which he said will explore the controversial relationship between Jayalalithaa and her soul-sister Sasikala. National Award-winning Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao has also registered the title Amma.

