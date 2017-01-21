Jallikattu row: We aren’t members of PETA, Rajinikanth’s family rubbishes rumours

Dhanush, Aishwarya and Soundarya have issued statements on Jallikattu Dhanush, Aishwarya and Soundarya have issued statements on Jallikattu

As protests for lifting the ban on Jallikattu hit a fever pitch, superstar Rajinikanth’s family has once again issued statements clarifying its stance on the subject. Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth rubbished the rumours that she was a member of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which has become the main target in Tamil Nadu due to its advocacy against using bulls in sports like Jallikattu.

“We as a family strongly support our #Traditions and #Values #ISupportJallikattu #SaveJallikattu,” Soundarya posted on her Twitter page. “Clarifying to those who think I’m a member of PETA, it is false. I am not a member of PETA and I support #Jallikattu entirely. Hats off to the student community (sic).”

Soundarya was slammed by pro-Jallikattu supporters after she was made brand ambassador for the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Last year, various pro-Tamil groups held protests in Trichy demanding that she quit her position at the AWBI, the animal rights organisation which was held responsible by protesters for Jallikattu ban. Rumours were also rife that she was part of the PETA. She however, refuted the claim everytime.

Soundarya’s stance on her family’s support for Jallikattu was reasserted by her elder sister Aishwarya Rajinikanth. “None of us are members of PETA n we as a family are proud of every tamilian involved in this massive movement n stand by in full support,” she tweeted.

Actor Dhanush, who has already expressed his support for Jallikattu, recently also issued a strong-worded statement slamming PETA for its role in banning the traditional bullfighting sport of Tamil Nadu. He said nobody from his family, including himself, were part of PETA, requesting people not to believe in rumours. He also added that he now considers an award given to him by PETA as an “insult.”

“A few years ago, PETA honoured me for being a vegetarian. I now consider it a grave insult. I regret it,” he said referring to the ‘Hottest Vegetarian’ award given to him by PETA in 2012.

Rajinikanth has also expressed his support for the sport, saying the tradition of Jallikattu should be allowed to continue with some regulations to avoid injuries. On Friday, he even took part in the silent protest at the Nadigar Sangam against the ban.

Actors Trisha and Vishal were some of the celebrities who faced the wrath of pro-Jallikattu supporters due to their alleged association with PETA.

