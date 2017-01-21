Jallikattu row: Vijay skips star-studded protest to join people at Marina Beach, see pics

Ilayathalapathy Vijay joins Jallikattu protest at Marina Beach Ilayathalapathy Vijay joins Jallikattu protest at Marina Beach

After giving a miss to the starry protest at the Nadigar Sangam on Friday, Ilayathalapathy Vijay showed up at the Marina Beach covering his face with a handkerchief. He was there to join the demonstration for lifting the ban on Jallikattu, spearheaded by the public.

Vijay reportedly visited the Marina Beach, the epicentre of Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu, well past midnight and sat among the crowd raising pro-Jallikattu slogans. He left the venue early in the morning. Vijay is not the first Tamil celebrity to visit the Marina. But if he had showed up at the venue without covering his face, it would have definitely led to some chaos in the crowd.

On Friday, a silent protest was organised at the Nadigar Sangam grounds in Chennai’s T Nagar. Biggest Kollywood celebrities including Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya and others came over to express solidarity with the Jallikattu supporters.



The protest was criticised by many as they were afraid that the stars may hijack the momentum created by thousands of people, especially college students, at the Marina Beach against the ban on the bull-taming sport. Respecting the valid sentiments of the protesters, many celebrities including Vijay, Simbu and Nayanthara refrained from taking part in the Nadigar Sangam protest.

This movement is of the people . I still feel celebreties should only support and not steal the show. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 21, 2017

Actor Kamal Haasan also asserted that celebrities should only support and not steal the limelight from the issue. “This movement is of the people. I still feel celebrities should only support and not steal the show,” he posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.

