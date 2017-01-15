Jallikattu row: Trisha Krishnan deactivates Twitter after facing attacks from protesters

Tamil actor Trisha Tamil actor Trisha

A day after facing flak from Jallikattu supports and getting trolled, Kollywood star Trisha Krishnan deactivated her Twitter account on Sunday, until she decides her “further course of action.”

The actor on Saturday had to leave a shooting location after an angry mob of Jallikattu supporters protested against her for endorsing PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) which had obtained a Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu in 2014, citing animal cruelty. Jallikattu is a bull taming sport practiced during the Tamil festival of Pongal.

On Saturday, there was a tweet where Trisha said, “I’m a Tamilian and I support @peta @petaindia cruelty to animals no matter how old the traditions are is no justification. #BanJallikattu.” But the actor quickly posted another Tweet saying her account was hacked and that she had alerted the authorities too.

The actor had reiterated her stand on Jallikattu issue saying that she was never against the sporting event. “I have never spoken against Jallikattu at any given point.”

“Disrespecting a woman and her family is Tamil culture? You should be ashamed to call yourself a Tamilian or even speak about Tamil culture,” the actor posted lashing out at the protesters who reportedly created chaos during the shoot for her thriller flick Garjanai. Meanwhile, the Kollywood industry came forward to support the actor.

“My support is always for decency. Let individuals be. Don’t weaken our case by slandering. Leave small people alone fight decision makers,” tweeted actor Kamal Haasan.

Tamil actor Arvind Swami also supported the actor calling it a wrong way to express disapproval on an issue by the people. “Please do not abuse or bully people for having or expressing an opinion. That is the cornerstone of our democracy and you are here by choice. u may choose to disagree, but be respectful when u express that difference of opinion. What happened to @trishtrashers is not OK,” said Arvind.

