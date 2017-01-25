Jallikattu row: Subramanian Swamy calls Kamal Haasan foolish, actor retaliates

Actor Kamal Haasan and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy engage in war of words on Twitter Actor Kamal Haasan and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy engage in war of words on Twitter

Actor Kamal Haasan has slammed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for calling his latest statement on the Jallikattu protest ‘foolish.’ On Tuesday, the Vishwaroopam actor called a press conference to discuss the large-scale violence that swept across Tamil Nadu after a week-long protest against Jallikattu ban.

He said that MG Ramachandra would have visited protesters at the Marina Beach if he had been the chief minister now, in reference to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s little effort to reach out to the protesters. Swamy who disagreed with Kamal’s observation ridiculed him by calling ‘cinemawallah’. “How foolish for cinemawallah Kamalhasan to suggest that CM should have met the demonstrators. CM tried in Madurai and what happened?,” Swamy posted on his Twitter page.

Swamy has been a staunch critic of Jallikattu protest, which forced the Centre and state government to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, legalising the bull-taming sport, which was outlawed by the Supreme Court in 2014. Reacting sharply to Swamy’s comments, Kamal said, “Hi Samy.AmTamilwallah. CM should have met his people. Politicians includ. MKG. Ceasars humble b4 people .why not CM.Tag it2him frnds… Decided not 2 answer samis insinuations.Take over T.porikkis u R in g8 company,” Kamal posted on his Twitter page.

How foolish for cinemawallah Kamalhasan to suggest that CM should have met the demonstrators. CM tried in Madurai and what happened? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 24, 2017

Hi Samy.AmTamilwallah. CM should have met his people. Politicians includ. MKG. Ceasars humble b4 people .why not CM.Tag it2him frnds. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 24, 2017

Decided not 2 answer samis insinuations.Take over T.porikkis u R in g8 company.Kamraj Anna Rajaji my father & more மோதி மதித்து விடு பாப்பா — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Kamal, who has thrown his weight behind the protesting youngsters for Jallikattu, met Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and thanked him for his efforts to lift the ban on the bull sport. During the meeting, both also discussed the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu.

Even as the actor said he is not interested in active politics, he seems to be making all the right noises. “Yes, I am talking politics now. I never want to enter politics, but I always revolve around it,” he said.

