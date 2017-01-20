Jallikattu: Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya take part in Nadigar Sangam protest. See pics

Rajinikanth, Ajith among other Tamil actors take part in the Nadigar Sangam protest against Jallikattu ban Rajinikanth, Ajith among other Tamil actors take part in the Nadigar Sangam protest against Jallikattu ban

Expressing solidarity with protesting youngsters at Marina Beach demanding lifting of ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the biggest stars of Tamil cinema attended a day-long protest organised by the Nadigar Sangam on Friday in Chennai.

The silent protest began at 8am with a handful of senior actors at Nadigar Sangam grounds in T Nagar. As the day progressed, stars such as Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya and many leading actors and producers of the industry joined the demonstration. However, it was Ajith who grabbed most of the attention, given that he took part in an event organised by Nadigar Sangam after many years. He usually avoids public functions unless it is very necessary. He even did not turn up to cast his vote in the controversial Nadigar Sangam elections that took place in 2015.

Meanwhile, since it was a silent protest, none of the celebrities had to give a speech and share their thoughts on the issue. On the eve of the protest, Nadigar Sangam president Nassar requested the media not to cover their protest.

“In support of the protest against Jallikattu ban, the Nadigar Sangam will also hold a day-long silent protest on Friday that will be attended by actors and other members of the industry. None of the participants will give a speech at the event. So I request news channels not to record our protest,” Nassar said in a video message while explaining why the Nadigar Sangam decided to keep the media away from their the event.

His statement came in the backdrop of a strong debate on social media criticising the Nadigar Sangam protest. Many opined that the separate protest by actors will draw all the media attention from the Marina Beach where thousands of people have been camping in support of Jallikattu.

#Nasser‘s appeal to the media regarding coverage of their one – day strike pic.twitter.com/1cibzJyrwb — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 20, 2017

According to reports, respecting the opinions of students, many actors including Vijay, Simbu and Nayanthara refrained from taking part in the protest. While Trisha, who was subjected to trolls on social media for her association with PETA, attended the event to show her support for the bull-taming sport.

