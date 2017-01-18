Jallikattu: From Vijay to Suriya, Kollywood unites against PETA

Kollywood actors including Vijay and Suriya have lashed out against PETA over Jallikattu ban Kollywood actors including Vijay and Suriya have lashed out against PETA over Jallikattu ban

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is presently the public enemy No.1 in Tamil Nadu. The demand for lifting the ban on Jallikattu has intensified with the participation of college students across the state. Even Kollywood celebrities have joined the movement in various capacities. Actors Sivakarthikeyan, Raghava Lawrence, RJ Balaji among others visited Marina Beach where thousands of people have been camping in protest over Jallikattu ban, while a slew of other leading stars of Tamil cinema have issued strong and emotional statements expressing solidarity with protesting youngsters.

Vijay

The concept of law was created to protect the rights and culture of the people and not to snatch them away. Jallikattu is an identity of a Tamilian. I salute all the youth who have joined this movement without any other motives and political affiliations. I will be very happy if all those who have been arrested during the protests were released. And the whole state of Tamil Nadu will be happy if PETA, which is opposing Jallikattu, is sent back.

Suriya

Words such as heritage, identity and history are generally being used by scholars, but are now the buzzwords among youth due to Jallikattu issue. Thanks to all those who secured a ban on Jallikattu and prompted the youth to fight for a common cause. The group called PETA, which won in the court of law by carrying out a campaign of lies that Jallikattu was inimical to bulls has lost in the people’s court. It is paradoxical to see those aiding extinction of native breeds talk about cruelty to bulls.

Read | Suriya using Jallikattu to gain publicity for Singam 3, alleges PETA

The protests that we are seeing will soon be over and we will succeed in it. The ban on Jallikattu will be removed. But we should not stop here. If any other issue arises to bring down our culture, we should join hands yet again and protest as one with unity.

Nayanthara

The power of youth is proven again. What Tamil Nadu has been witnessing for the past few days in support of Jallikattu is an unprecedented history. It indeed makes me proud to be part of this state. As the youngsters fight out the various law enforcing agencies in the most passive manner I support the cause of the people of Tamil Nadu who support Jallikattu.

If not by birth, at least by the force of emotion and pride, I am a Tamilian. This state has been giving me the stature and pride and at this time of emotional juncture, I stand one among them to raise my voice against the foreign bodies, and also against the law enforcing agencies which were misinformed about the whole concept of Jallikattu. The emotional enthusiasm displayed by the supporters will go a long way in showing the rich culture of Tamil Nadu in limelight all over the country. As a common citizen, my heart goes with these youngsters who brave the natural and unnatural circumstances to achieve their feat. I wish these efforts bring back jallikattu the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu without any further hindrance. Let the slogan ‘we want Jallikattu’ be heard all through the country.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Vikram

Jallikattu represents valour and tradition of Tamilians. I want this tradition to continue and I unconditionally support everyone protesting against Jaillakutti ban, especially college students. There is no doubt that this protest will succeed.

Karthi

I support all the sisters and brothers who are fighting to protect our cultural identity.

Meanwhile, actor and Nadigar Sangam General Secretary Vishal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to revoke the ban on Jallikattu, while seeking an appointment for a meeting in person.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd