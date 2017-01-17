Jallikattu ban: After Trisha, Vishal deactivates his Twitter account

Actor Vishal deactivates his Twitter account Actor Vishal deactivates his Twitter account

Actor Vishal has come under fire for allegedly supporting PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which has been campaigning against Jallikattu. After receiving flak from the pro-Jallikattu supporters on social media, the actor has deactivated his account on the mico-blogging site, Twitter, while his official Facebook page is still active.

Vishal, who is also general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, on Tuesday, rubbished the reports suggesting that he was against Jallikattu. He said that he has always been supporting the traditional bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu and he will work towards lifting the ban on it. He also requested public not to believe any information that is spread by some random people on social media.

Vishal is the second Kollywood celebrity to deactivate his Twitter handle in less than 48 hours. Actor Trisha Krishnan deactivated her Twitter account on Sunday after she was subjected to ruthless trolling on social media due to her association with PETA.

Even Trisha’s clarification that she was never against Jallikattu also failed to pacify her detractors. The actor last week had to leave a shooting location after an angry mob of Jallikattu supporters protested against her for endorsing PETA, which had obtained a Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu in 2014, citing animal cruelty. Jallikattu is a bull taming sport practised during the Tamil festival of Pongal.

The unrelenting targeting of Trisha prompted the Kollywood celebrities, including Simbu, Kamal Haasan among others to request the Jallikattu supporters to leave the actor alone.

Jallikattu ban has become a full-blown political issue in the state, which is intertwined with Tamil identity and culture. Despite the Supreme Court ban on the sport, Jallikattu was conducted across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

