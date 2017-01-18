Jallikattu agitation: Simbu announces indefinite protest, calls for public support

Simbu calls for a protest against Jallikattu ban Simbu calls for a protest against Jallikattu ban

The agitation by pro-Jallikattu supporters has reached a fever pitch in Tamil Nadu. Actor Simbu, who has been very vocal on the subject has asked people of Tamil Nadu to participate in an indefinite protest for lifting the ban against Jallikattu. “#JusticeforJallikattu Now its time to take the next step. Get ready #Thamizha,” read a post on Simbu’s Twitter handle, where he also shared a video message explaining the dos and don’ts of the protest that he has announced.

“We have all been protesting against Jallikattu ban, but nothing has happened, so far,” he said in his video message. The actor has appealed to people to gather at the main junctions nearby their houses on January 18 at 8pm, and sit-in protest until their demand over Jallikattu is met.

He has asked participants, not to protest near hospitals or disturb the functioning of medical establishments. He has also asked hospital staffs to refrain from participating in the protest.

Simbu is among the first Kollywood celebrities to join the agitation against Jallikattu ban. Last week, he had asked people to protest by standing in silence outside their house for 10 minutes wearing a black shirt. His call for protest received an impressive response from the public and a few celebrities.

“Imposing a law against the popular sentiments of a particular state can never be a binding factor. I trust and bank hopes on the wise men at the helm to intervene and sort out this issue once for all. I am voicing my opinion, not just as STR an individual, but also as a son of this soil which is rich in culture, heritage and valour. I am awaiting to see the raging bulls and the courageous men together in the arena promoting the sport of valour this Pongal itself. After all, this is our festival, our culture and our sport,” he had said in a statement.

