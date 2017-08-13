Jai, Anjali’s horror movie Balloon to release on September 27

Balloon, featuring Anjali and Jai, will release on September 27. Balloon, featuring Anjali and Jai, will release on September 27.

The Tamil horror film Balloon – starring actors Jai and Anjali – will be released on September 27, announced the film’s distributors recently. The film also stars Thegidi fame Janani Iyer and the music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie has been produced by Dhilip Subbarayan, Arun Balaji and Nandakumar for 70mm Entertainment and Farmer’s Master Plan Productions.

Talking about the release, the film’s distributors Auraa cinemas said, “We have fixed September 27 as the release date for Balloon since it’s a long, festival weekend. Time and again the audience have proved that films with good content will be welcomed well commercially. We are confident of Balloon working well.”

The movie, a thriller, was recently in the news for having a song dedicated to Bigg Boss fame Oviya. According to reports, the director Sinish Sreedharan had said the movie will have a song related to Oviya’s famous line from the TV show ‘Neenga shut up pannunga’.

The teaser was released in June by actor Simbu. Tollywood heartthrob Raj Tarun is also doing a cameo in the movie to attract the Telugu audience. Balloon will also mark Raj Tarun’s debut in Tamil.

“It’s a very significant role. Even though it’s a cameo, he will appear in a very important sequence. He plays a role at par with the film’s lead cast. Tarun will be part of the film’s Tamil as well as Telugu version,” Sreedharan had told IANS.

