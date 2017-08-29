Ivan Thupparivalan song introduces Myskkin as Kaniyan Poongundran, watch video

Vishal plays a detective in Thupparivalan. Vishal plays a detective in Thupparivalan.

The team of Thupparivalan has released a new single from the album to coincide with its protagonist Vishal’s birthday on Tuesday. Titled “Ivan Thupparivalan”, the song introduces the lead character Kaniyan Poongundran. Sung by director Myskkin himself in a chant-like fashion, the lyrics describe the character’s physical and emotional attributes with precision. Incidentally, the song has been written by Myskkin as well.

Kaniyan is the torchbearer of goodwill and hope who is taking on evil face-to-face. However, he is also Bharathi (the famed Tamil poet) and love, a reference to the character’s softer side and inclinations. Similar to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, Kaniyan is the hero who saves people from the worst nightmares. One can’t outrun his long legs or escape his keen eye. While Vishal plays Kaniyan Poongundran, Prasanna takes the position of Dr Watson as Manoharan.

The song is composed by Aarol Correlli, who was introduced by Myskkin in his earlier hit “Pisasu”. “Ivan Thupparivalan” is an enchantingly simple track with some soulful string interludes which along with the chorus remind us of songs from the 60s and 70s.

Thupparivalan also stars Andrea Jeremiah, K.Baghyaraj, Devayani and Simran. The film is bankrolled by Vishal and is set for release on September 15. Vishal was last seen in Kaththi Sandai directed by Suraj with music by Hip Hop Tamizha Aadi.

