Ivan Thanthiran: Gautham Karthik film will give epic burns to techies and engineering students. Watch video

Gautham Karthik’s Ivan Thanthiran sneak peek is out Gautham Karthik’s Ivan Thanthiran sneak peek is out

Gautham Karthik is currently basking in the success of his latest release Rangoon, which has reportedly picked up at the box office in Tamil Nadu, following good reviews from the media and fans alike. The audio release function of his next film Ivan Thanthiran was held in Chennai on Monday at a star-studded event.

The filmmakers also showcased the trailer of the film to the media, while they released a comedy scene from the film on the internet. The scene featuring Gautham and RJ Balaji showcases the ordeals of the techies, including volatile job market, sorry state of engineering colleges in the country and societal pressure. In the film, Gautham and RJ Balaji seems to play engineering college dropouts, who are presently running a gadget shop. The comedy unfolds in a monologue by Balaji, who bumps into his classmate, who is a techie. The scene has been written and executed with the sole purpose of thwarting the perception that only engineers can make it big in the society.

Ivan Thanthiran is said to revolve around the relationship between a father and son, who is a college dropout. In the film, Gautham’s character does reverse engineering, making replicas of original products. Shraddha Srinath will be making her debut as a female lead in Tamil with this film. She had earlier appeared in a small role in director Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai. She shot to fame after her Kannada film, U Turn, became a big hit.

The film is directed by R Kannan, who was an assistant director of Ratnam. And is bankrolled by Masala Pix jointly with Ramprasad of MKRP Pictures. The film has music by S Thaman, Prasanna Kumar has cranked the camera and Silva has choreographed stunt sequences. The songs were penned by Arunraja Kamaraj and Vivek.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd