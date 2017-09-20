It’s a free world to talk: Bigg Boss fame Gayathri Raghuramm responds to haters on Twitter

Gayathri Raghuramm was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil. Gayathri Raghuramm was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil.

Choreographer Gayathri Raghuramm who was a participant on the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil has recently responded to all the negative criticism she received during and after her exit from the controversial show. Taking to Twitter, the actress-choreographer said, “I will not delete any of ur negative comments. I removed my mask in front of u all and showed who I’m. Now u remove urs and see ur negative (sic)”. She further added that people could unfollow her and rather follow their role models. “It’s free world to talk (in front or back) share feelings write create meme criticism. Just enjoy. I don’t advise I say what I feel,” Gayathri had tweeted.

However, she clarified that she was neither angry or depressed by the reaction. “I’m not frustrated or angry. I feel sad for the trolls they r wasting time on me. Could see the depression by depressed ppl,” she tweeted. She further added, “This shows how Vetti (idle) all of us r. By time passing or wasting time on someone u don’t like. Trolls never ending story. (sic)”.

