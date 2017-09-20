It’s a free world to talk: Bigg Boss fame Gayathri Raghuramm responds to haters on Twitter

I will not delete any of ur negative comments. I removed my mask in front of u all and showed who I’m. Now u remove urs and see ur negative
— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) September 20, 2017
It’s free world to talk (in front or back) share feelings write create meme criticism. Just enjoy. I don’t advise I say what I feel.
— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) September 20, 2017
When Everything is fair in battle. Game is a game.
— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) September 20, 2017
Unfollow me. For those who get irritated by my tweets. Follow ur favourites and ur role models.
— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) September 20, 2017
I’m not frustrated or angry. I feel sad for the trolls they r wasting time on me. Could see the depression by depressed ppl.
— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) September 20, 2017
This Twitter rant comes from the actor after several weeks of her exit from the show. The actress was one of the most controversial contestants on the show due to her multiple tiffs with fellow contestants, masses’ darling Oviya and Julie. Several memes and trolls targeted Gayathri for her temper and behaviour on the show, leading host Kamal Haasan make a plea to the audience to let these contestants live their life peacefully.
