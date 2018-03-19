Is this Kamal Haasan’s look for Indian 2?

Kamal Haasan gets a new makeover for Indian 2 Kamal Haasan gets a new makeover for Indian 2

Actor Kamal Haasan has off-late hogged headlines more for his work in the political arena, which he entered a few months ago. He is currently building his newly launched political party Makkal Needhi Maiam at the grassroot level by touring across the state of Tamil Nadu. But, before he fully severs his umbilical cord with the film industry, he has a few acting obligations to complete.

The actor will soon start shooting for his next project with director Shankar. The forthcoming film is a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 1996 blockbuster about an old-aged vigilante. A few pictures of Kamal sporting a huge thick mustache has been doing the rounds on social media, and the buzz is that it is his new makeover for Indian 2.

The shooting will begin in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, where a massive set is being built for the film, said reports.

Indian 2 was announced during the final episode of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which marked Kamal’s foray into television. Kamal announced that while Shankar will helm the film, Telugu producer Dil Raju will bankroll it. For some unclear reasons, Raju withdrew from the project, paving way for Lyca Productions, which is also bankrolling Shankar’s 2.0, to take over it.

Nammavar @ikamalhaasan rocking with his new beard style. Tell me it’s his look for the upcoming #Indian2! pic.twitter.com/a8BY6CDIR3 — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) March 19, 2018

Indian 2 may be the last film in Kamal’s illustrious career, spanning over more than 50 years. He has already confirmed that he will kiss goodbye to his acting career once and for all after he fulfils the commitments at his hand. Post that he will only focus on his political endeavour, which is already off to a flying start.

Indian follows the efforts of a 70-year-old freedom fighter to weed out corruption from the country by his vigilante methods. Kamal had played a double role of father and son. It remains to be seen, whether Shankar picks up the thread of the story in the sequel or has a fresh story in store.

