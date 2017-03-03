Is Amala Paul’s ex-husband A L Vijay marrying again? He breaks his silence

Amala Paul’s ex-husband A L Vijay breaks his silence on remarriage rumours. Amala Paul’s ex-husband A L Vijay breaks his silence on remarriage rumours.

Kollywood grapevine is abuzz with rumours that director AL Vijay, ex-husband of actor Amala Paul, is planning to tie the knot again. However, the Devi(L) director has issued a press statement in order to put all the rumours to rest.

Terming media reports on his remarriage as “baseless,” Vijay said, “To my dismay, I found that in a certain section of media there were some fabricated rumours on my remarriage. This is baseless. This sort of unchecked and unauthorised information disturbs me a lot.”

Just two weeks ago, Vijay and Amala were granted divorce by a family court in Chennai. And the speculations were rife that Vijay’s father, AL Alagappan was looking for a suitable match for his son. According to some Tamil newspapers, Amala was so upset about news about Vijay’s “remarriage” she even cancelled the shooting and took off from the sets.

“Media had been largely instrumental in my growth and I feel I have the moral right to ask them to avoid such rumours. My commitment to the audience and the media is films of substance and I will strive hard to deliver it,” he added.

Amala and Vijay got married in June 2014 after dating for three years. They separated in March 2015 and decided to get a divorce in August last year. Following the divorce, rumours were rife that Vijay and family forced Amala to quit acting and it was the main reason for their split. However, the director issued a statement saying he and his family supported Amala to pursue her acting career to the best of their abilities.

He also added that only Amala and he know the real reason for the divorce and now they have decided to move on with their lives in a dignified manner. After a small hiatus, Amala is now focusing on her film career and she has signed a slew of interesting films in Tamil and Malayalam. She recently made her Kannada debut with Hebbuli.

Vijay, who tasted box office success with his last directorial venture Devi(L), is now busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Vanamagan, which has Jayam Ravi in the lead role.

