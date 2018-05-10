Irumbu Thirai: Five reasons to watch the Vishal and Samantha Akkineni starrer

Irumbu Thirai also stars Arjun. Irumbu Thirai also stars Arjun.

It has been quite a journey for Vishal-PS Mithran’s Irumbu Thirai en route to the big screen. Vishal had admitted in an earlier press meet that the project is one of his most delayed films. In a unique move, the makers recently held a special screening of the first half of the film. And here are a few reasons to catch the film at the theatres this weekend.

Dialogues

Some of the dialogues in Irumbu Thirai are pure gold. What might sound as preachy or message-heavy in isolation evokes empathy as debutante director gives enough context to the lines. Several of them hit the nail on the head. A definite plus for the film.

Arjun

Any story is easily made better with a good villain. If your villain is strong, the struggle to overcome him automatically becomes more interesting and layered. And, Arjun’s character ‘White devil’ has the bearings of a villain, Ruthless and intelligent, Arjun makes an effective entry into the film as well.

Cybercrime

The timing of Irumbu Thirai’s release is uncanny. The film is about cyber theft and data hacking in the era of Cambridge Analytica. And Mithran has made sure to include references to breaches with Aadhaar, Facebook etc. The relevance of the theme is bound to increase interest in the film.

Vishal

As a military man who falls prey to an online scam, Irumbu Thirai provides Vishal a holistic character that plays to his strengths. There is action, romance and of course the angry young man trait, something Vishal is known to play with ease. Irumbu Thirai looks tailor-made for Vishal and is bound to be memorable for his fans.

Yuvan Shankar Raja

One of Kollywood’s long-lasting names, Yuvan Shankar Raja will touch the magical 125 mark with Irumbu Thirai. Yuvan is known for his impressive background scores and while the songs are not mindblowing, one can expect him to deliver a memorable background score with this film.

