Iraivi director Karthik Subbaraj’s next titled Mercury, Prabhu Deva to play villain

Karthik Subbaraj who rose to fame with his films Pizza and Jigarthanda has announced that his next will be titled Mercury. He has been working on films that are critically acclaimed and provoke audience to think about a lot of things. He doesn’t just churn out popcorn entertainment film, and is considered to be one of the best directors in the younger lot. So, when it came to the announcement of his next film, fans were excited to know what the director will be working on this time. And just as expected, he has not just shocked his fans with revelations, but has intrigued them as well.

Mercury will be a silent film, meaning, there will be no dialogues. It is going to be a thriller, in which Prabhu Deva will be playing the antagonist. Music, which is one of the most important aspects of any silent film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan. At the launch of the film, the director had also explained that the story revolves around college students and for the first time, Prabhu Deva will be playing the bad guy. The film will be produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s production banner Stone Bench Films & Originals.

Other than Prabhu Deva, Sananth also stars in the film. Sananth was last seen on the silver screen alongside Siddharth in Jil Jung Jik, and recently was also a part of web series by Balaji Mohan titled As I am suffering Kadhal. Reports claim that Remya Nambeesan, the star who worked with Karthik Subbaraj in his debut film Pizza is also a part of the project. However, there has been no official confirmation as of now.

