Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei first look posters: Vadivelu film starts rolling, 2.0 makers bankroll the project

The much-awaited sequel to super hit period comedy drama Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikecei, starring Vadivelu in the titular role, went on the floors on Wednesday, in Chennai. The filmmakers have also released the first look posters of the film, titled Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei, showing King Pulikecei sitting in his hall as he tries to look formidable.

In the first film, Pulikecei was a British sympathiser that made him the enemy of the violent rebel groups that were leading the revolt against the British Raj. However, by the end of the film, he had a change of heart and promises an exemplary governance to his people. Vadivelu had also played another role called Ukraputhan, the leader of a guerrilla group that plans to assassinate Pulikecei.

It marked the debut of director Chimbu Deven and it became a big hit at the box office in 2006. Although Pulikecei was a morally bankrupt role, he became the favourite of the audience, thanks to his clownish antics.

It’s unclear if Chimbu has picked up the thread of the story in the sequel. The film is bankrolled by director Shankar’s S Pictures, who also produced the first film, in joint collaborations with Lyca Productions. Parvathy Omanakuttan of Billa 2 fame will be playing the female lead. Composer Ghibran will score music for this comedy drama, while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

“I am a Big Fan of d 1st part & now happy to be a part of the sequel, #iA24P shooting from today,” Ghibran tweeted.

I am a Big Fan of d 1st part & now happy to be a part of the sequel, #iA24P shooting from today ☺️#ImsaiArasan2 #ImsaiArasan24amPulikesi pic.twitter.com/le1q8EKbhS — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) August 23, 2017

Vadivelu was forced to stay away from the industry following his fall out with some powerful people in the film fraternity and the politics as a result of his bitter campaign in support of the DMK in 2011 elections. However, now it seems like a thing of the past.

Vadivelu is currently part of many big-ticket films including Vijay’s Mersal.

