Imaikkaa Nodigal teaser: This Nayanthara-starrer can be a riveting watch. See video

Nayanthara-starrer Imaikka Nodigal is one of the many movies of the actor that is slated to release this year. She impressed her fans with her role in Aramm, which deals with the subject of drought. Now, just the day after the release of the first look poster of Imaikkaa Nodigal, the teaser is out and the Raja Rani manages to woo the audience again. This film also stars Atharva and popular Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, who is debuting as an actor in the Tamil film industry.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s mentor AR Murugadoss released the teaser of the film, and it has to be said that the movie looks like a riveting watch. Hip Hop Tamizha’s compositions for the background score does increase the tension in the air. Nayanthara looks completely different, and she still manages to keep you hooked because she might be playing the role of a cop. The premise of the film seems to be about a caller — a man who leaves a threatening message on a live show for CBI officer Anjali Vikramadityan (Nayanthara).

The film, touted to be a thriller, looks to be quite gory, as the teaser in itself features some bloody and violent scenes. Anurag Kashyap’s character Rudra is intense. With one scene in the thriller, Anurag proves that he can play the part well. However, we have to wait and see if all the elements fit on the silver screen as a feature film.

The leading lady Nayanthara is dubbed the lady superstar in Tamil Nadu because she is the first female actor in the state to be treated like a superstar. Especially, when her previous film Dora released, her fans had a huge cutout made of star. This film, if it works, will only strengthen the hold that the actor has over her fans.

