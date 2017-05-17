Imaikkaa Nodigal first look: Nayanthara and Atharva’s unblinking gaze looks intense. See photos

The first look poster of Nayanthara, Atharva and Anurag Kashyap starrer, Imaikkaa Nodigal looks riveting. The first look poster of Nayanthara, Atharva and Anurag Kashyap starrer, Imaikkaa Nodigal looks riveting.

After Aramm, Nayanthara’s next film is titled Imaikkaa Nodigal. Its first look posters released today and they look promising. The film is a romantic thriller written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who debuted in the Tamil film industry with Demonte Colony. Imakkaa Nodigal stars Atharva, Raashi Khanna and popular Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap will also be debuting in Tamil movies as an actor. While the 360-degree poster featuring these artists seems interesting, the first look proves why Nayanthara is dubbed as the lady superstar by her fans.

Sky high stuff is on it’s way. Six more hours to go for the #ImaikkaaNodigalFL!

Checkout the 360 poster – http://t.co/iNnHQF8BTx pic.twitter.com/JBkhdtG7d8 — Imaikkaa Nodigal (@ImaikkaaNodigal) May 17, 2017

Anurag Kashyap plays the villain in the film, the kind of role which is not new for the acclaimed director. He also played the character of a corrupt cop in AR Murugadoss directorial Akira. In Imaikka Nodigal, Anurag plays the role of Rudra, a shrewd man, who is scary and smart. The first look features the three main characters and all of them are holding a mask. It signifies how the three might be racing to reveal the true face behind the mask of each other in the film. This also raises the question if Atharva and Nayanthara will be working together or are pitted against each other.

Yet another interesting detail about the poster in the importance given to Nayanthara. She seems to be playing the important role in the film. It could also simply mean that her image as a star is much brighter or bigger than the other cast members. This film is expected to be a riveting watch because of the cast members, and not the director’s debut movie. The music for the film is scored by Hip Hop Thamizha and the film is bankrolled by CJ Jayakumar.

