Ilaiyaraaja, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja join hands for Vijay Sethupathi, Seenu Ramaswamy film

This is big! For the first time ever, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is joining hands with his sons Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja to score music for Vijay Sethupathi’s film with director Seenu Ramaswamy. Known composers of their own right, Yuvan and Karthik have given several hit albums themselves. With three talented musicians coming together, the excitement just hit the roof for cinephiles and music lovers. Titled Maamanidhan, the film is bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja’s productional venture YSR films. Notably, Ilaiyaraaja was awarded the second highest award for civilians, Padma Vibhushan, on Thursday as an acknowledgment to his exceptional body of work. “On this honourable happy occasion we @YSRfilms are delighted to announce our next project with my father Ilayaraja,brother Karthikraja and myself scoring music together for the first time for my production venture #Maamanidhan staring @i_vijaysethu directed by @seenuramasamy,” Yuvan Shankar Raja tweeted.

“In this day when the great man has been conferred Padma Vibushan by the Government of India, we are glad to announce the inclusion of the maestro in our project. The title “Maamanithan” gets a meaning now. Beyond being his son, I attach a lot of pride in being his fan too. I have learnt the art of music from him, privileged enough to learn it from the close circuit being his son. Now as a producer my heart is filled with joy having him on board. The very thought of co-composing with him and my brother Karthik Raja makes my journey of being a music director more meaningful and purposeful,” said Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Maamanidhan was announced last April and was expected to go on floors in the second half of 2017. But not much is known about the progress of the film. The film marks the third collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Seenu Ramaswamy after Idam Porul Yeval and Dharmadurai. While Idam Porul Yeval is yet to see the daylight, Dharmadurai found favour among critics and audiences as well. Reports also suggested that the film is based on a popular south personality. Apart from Maamanidhan, Yuvan Shankar Raja is also producing a romantic comedy Pyar Prema Kadhal. Directed by Ilan, the film stars Bigg Boss fame Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson.

