Ilaiyaraaja sues SP Balasubrahmanyam for singing his compositions. Here is all that happened

The rift between Ilaiyaraaja and Balasubrahmanyam comes to the fore. The rift between Ilaiyaraaja and Balasubrahmanyam comes to the fore.

S.P. Balasybrahmanyam is currently on a world tour organised by his son SPB Charan, and has already performed in Russia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai. Initially, news broke that maestro Ilaiyaraja had sued his closest friend and collaborator for singing compositions without his permission. Confirming the speculations, SP Balasubrahmanyam wrote on his official Facebook page that iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent him a legal notice against singing songs composed by the latter.

“Couple of days back, an Attorney representing Shri.Iliaya Raja, sent legal notices to me, Smt.Chithra, Charan, organisers of the concerts in different cities and the managements of all the venues, which says that we are not supposed to perform compositions of Shri.Iliayaraja without his permission, if so, it is breaking the copyright law and have to pay huge financial penalities and face legal action. Let me say, I am ignorant of these legalities,” he wrote.

Earlier, the speculations were rife in the industry that there was a rift between the two long-time associates and Ilaiyaraaja had threatened to sue SPB if he performed classics composed by him during the latter’s ongoing music tour. However, nobody could come to terms with the feud between Ilaiyaraaja and SPB.

SPB is currently in the US as part of his SPB50 tour and hence wrote, “I did not get any feelers from Shri. Raja’s office at that time. I dont know why now when we started our US tour. As I said earlier, I am ignorant of the law. If it is a law, so be it and I obey it.”

He also said that due to the legal notice he won’t be able to perform the evergreen songs that he sang under Ilaiyaraaja’s composition in his upcoming concerts. “In these circumstances, our troupe can not perform Isaijnani’s compositions from today. But the show should happen. By God’s grace I have sung lots of other composer’s songs too which we will present. Hope you all will bless our concerts as usual. I am always grateful for your love and affection,(sic)” he said.

He also noted his only intention of revealing his legal trouble with Ilaiyaraaja was to inform the audience beforehand so that they are not disappointed at his show. “My intention of this information is to prepare the audience. I do not want my good friend Shri Raja inconvenienced.I do not want my sponsors and concert organizers to get hurt sentimentally and financially. Thank you,” he said while responding to a comment on his latest post.

According to reports, Ilaiyaraaja and SPB had a falling out when the latter failed to join the former’s US tour last year. The composer-singer duo has delivered hundreds of timeless classic songs and they have known each since early days of their illustrious career that spans over five decades.

