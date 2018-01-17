Ilaiyaraaja sings for Maari 2 leaving Dhanush super thrilled

Ilaiyaraaja records a song for Maari 2. Ilaiyaraaja records a song for Maari 2.

Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush says he is thrilled that music-composer Ilaiyaraaja sang a song for the upcoming film Maari 2. Dhanush on Tuesday night shared a string of photographs of himself along with maestro from the music studio.

“So happy to announce that the maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sang a song for Maari 2. What a delightful divine experience. We feel so blessed and super thrilled,” Dhanush captioned the image.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 also stars Sai Pallavi. The Tamil action-comedy film marks Balaji’s second collaboration with Dhanush after Maari. In Maari, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal.

Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks in the first part, will be part of Maari 2. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been signed to play the antagonist. The film will also star Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Kreshna in pivotal roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, son of ace musician Ilaiyaraaja, is composing songs for the film. Yuvan (YSR) had composed some chartbusters for Dhanush in the earlier days of his career with films like Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein among others. The two are set to reunite for Maari 2 after almost decade.

So happy to announce that the maestro isaignani ilayaraja sir sang a song today for #maari2. What a delightful divine experience. We feel so blessed and super thrilled. @thisisysr @directormbalaji pic.twitter.com/6pNRj09aZ7 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 16, 2018

Privileged to be working with one of my all time favourite music directors! 🙂 Happy to officially announce that @thisisysr sir is on board for #Maari2 & music work has started!@dhanushkraja sir & #Yuvan sir combo back after 10 years! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xfUHecFzrA — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) December 25, 2017

Balaji Mohan took to Twitter to announce Dhanush and YSR’s collaboration and wrote,”Privileged to be working with one of my all time favourite music directors! 🙂 Happy to officially announce that @thisisysr sir is on board for #Maari2 & music work has started! @dhanushkraja sir & #Yuvan sir combo back after 10 years!”

