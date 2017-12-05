I respect him but his claims make me pity him: Vishal responds to Cheran’s allegations

Actor Vishal was chided by Director Cheran for contesting the RK Nagar elections. Actor Vishal was chided by Director Cheran for contesting the RK Nagar elections.

Actor Vishal recently received a lot of criticism from director Cheran for contesting the RK Nagar elections. The director had protested saying that Vishal should resign from the film organisation posts if he wanted to contest the elections. In a press statement, Vishal has trashed the claims made by the director, saying he is perfectly eligible to contest the elections. “I respect Director Cheran a lot. But I can’t be silent where there are false accusations levelled at me. There is no legislation or rule that prevents me from contesting the elections,” the statement read. The actor is the President of the Tamil Film Producers Council and the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam.

The actor has also said that while he is ready to accept constructive criticism, Cheran’s ‘false allegations’ only make him pity the director. “The decision was made after conversations with legal consultants. If Cheran doesn’t stop seeking unnecessary attention, I will handle the situation legally,” the statement read.

The actor has been making headlines since he announced his decision to contest the RK Nagar bypoll elections. The statement comes amid reports that political parties are protesting against Vishal’s nominations due to alleged irregularities in his papers. However, the actor has been welcomed to political arena by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, one of Vishal’s inspirations in the political world. Before filing his nomination, the actor visited various memorials of illustrious leaders such as Kamarajar, Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He also met the people of the constituency before submitting his papers. The constituency goes to polls on December 21 where the actor will be up against established political parties.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd