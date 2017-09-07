I owe you all my life for the past 20 years: Suriya thanks fans on completing two decades in films

Suriya has recently completed 20 years in Kollywood. Suriya has recently completed 20 years in Kollywood.

Actor Suriya who recently completed 20 years in the industry has thanked his fans for all the support over the years. The 42-year-old actor made an entry into Kollywood with Nerukku Ner which released in 1997 where he shared space with Vijay.

“The last 20 years of my cinematic journey was about attaining the un-achievable. Yet, you all made it possible for me. Your applause! Your applause motivated me to raise my bar! Your thumbs down helped me to learn better, your support drove me to go beyond cinema (Agaram Foundation) above all your love kept this engine chugging. Here I owe you my life for the past 20 years of my travel and for the many more miles I need to make. Thanks one and all (sic),” the actor tweeted on Thursday.

Born as Saravanan, the actor changed his name into Suriya when he entered films. The son of veteran actor Sivakumar, Suriya’s ticket to fame was Bala’s film Nanda. The actor further progressed to essaying diverse roles in movies such as Pithamagan, Perazhagan, Ghajini, Kaakha Kaakha, Varanam Ayiram amid others.

He also forayed into television with the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi. Suriya also runs an educational trust Agaram Foundation, along with his production company 2D entertainment.

The handsome hunk is now awaiting his next release Thana Serndha Kootam directed by Vignesh Sivan. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nandha, RJ Balaji and Ramya Krishan and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

