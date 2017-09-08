I can earn crores even next year, saving the film industry is my main objective now: Vishal

Actor Vishal speaks about his upcoming movie Thupparivaalan. Actor Vishal speaks about his upcoming movie Thupparivaalan.

Actor Vishal whose next film Thupparivaalan is set to release on September 14 has said that while he can earn money anytime, his priority right now is to save the film industry. “Actors can’t fool the audience by just helping poor people on screen. If I had focussed on earning money, the film industry wouldn’t have existed now. My priority is to work for the Nadigar Sangam and the Producers’ council. The delay of two of my movies has caused me loss, but the industry is paramount,” he said.

Talking about his next release Thupparivaalan, Vishal said that his style in the movie is completely different. “Right from the way I walk and enunciate my dialogues, I have acted how Director Mysskin wanted me to. Usually, I am used to moving my arms and legs when I deliver my lines. But here, the character Kaniyan Poongundran is a very calm man,” the actor said.

Vishal also revealed that this is the first movie of his which doesn’t have songs. “The movie doesn’t need songs. There is just a title track. The audience is ready to accept movies that are driven by content. Thupparivaalan is a very stylish movie. Mysskin has taken extra effort for the stunt sequences to be fresh. If I have a song in such a movie, the audience would chide me saying that I have done it for the B and C centres,” he remarked.

The actor has also said that Thupparivaalan will fetch him more good roles in the future. “Avan Ivan led me to get a film like Pandiya Naadu. Pandiya Naadu made me a get a Naan Sigappu Manithan. Likewise, I am expecting Thupparivaalan to lead me to interesting projects,” said Vishal.

The actor has also said that Mysskin’s next project will be bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory. “I have bought Mysskin,” joked the actor. “He will continue to direct movies with me,” he said. Vishal has Irumbuthirai, Sandakozhi 2 and the remake of Telugu movie Temper in the pipeline.

