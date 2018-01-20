I am proud that I have introduced a good director to the industry: Vishal on Irumbu Thirai director Mithran

Vishal said he was extremely happy to play a military officer on screen in Mithran’s film. Vishal said he was extremely happy to play a military officer on screen in Mithran’s film.

“When I watch the film on Friday, more than being happy or proud about my performance, I would be happy about the fact that I introduced Mithran to Tamil industry,” actors Vishal said at the Irumbuthirai audio launch held at Chennai on Saturday. Talking about his role in the film, Vishal said he was extremely happy to play a military officer on screen and also loved his characterisation. “The thing I love about this character is that we see how difficult it is to get a loan and repay it. Mithran used to tell me I performed these lines very well, I told him I wasn’t acting and that it was out of personal experience. The supporting cast in that scene actually got hit. I have apologised but it’s necessary to repeat it,” the actor said.

Vishal who recently took the political plunge with the RK Nagar debacle said that people don’t ask him when his films release anymore. They rather ask when he is going to start a party or enter politics. “But for me, social service is politics and in that way, I have become a politician a long back,” he said.

Irumbuthirai which is Mithran’s first film came after a hunt for several years. But the director recalls that despite working so much on the script, he was blank on the first day of shoot. “I couldn’t believe I had such big stars and technicians working on my film. I don’t know if Vishal noticed it, but at that point he came and told me that he will have the name for introducing a good director to the industry. I will never forget that moment in my entire career. Everything fell into place after that,” the director recalled.

Irumbuthirai is Yuvan Shankar Raja’s 125th film. The composer, who is currently composing the background score for the film, said that after long he is working on a project he really likes. “The rerecording is going on right. I really like the way it is shaping out. I can call Think Music my lucky charm. We have collaborated after long. They have been part of all my big hits. Mithran is very straight forward he knows what he wants. I want you guys to come and experience it as well,” he said.

The film which was initially scheduled for a Republic Day release has now been postponed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd