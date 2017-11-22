‘I am leaving you amid cunning men. Please forgive me Sasi’: What producer Ashok Kumar said in his suicide note

Ashok Kumar Ashok Kumar

Ashok Kumar, who is director Sasi Kumar’s cousin and co-producer, committed suicide on Tuesday citing harassment from a moneylender as reason. In a heartfelt note, Ashok wrote about the seven year old transaction history with Madurai based money lender Anbuchezhiyan.

Ashok also wrote about how the harassment had taken a worse turn in the past six months where Anbucheziyan had threatened the safety of the women in Ashok’s family. A brief extract of what he has said in his suicide note.

“Sasikumar was a boss better than the Almighty himself. He had given me all freedom and authority. But I have pushed this company into debt. Sasikumar only does good for everyone. But nobody reciprocated that kindness back to him. We have released all our films at the right moment in the past ten years. The biggest mistake we did was to borrow money from Anbuchezhiyan. He treated us very badly in the past six months. He threatened to kidnap the women in my family. Who could I ask for help? Officials, authorities, leaders of cine organisations were all on his side. He can’t be touched. To punish him isn’t it the Almighty’s job, isn’t it?

A person who I consider higher than my own life, Sasi, I couldn’t bear the torture you are being subjected to. I am killing myself as I am not able to save you from them. Don’t be a coward like me. I am leaving you amid cunning men, please forgive me for that. Don’t think of me. You have worked hard. The god who didn’t save me will save you and your family.” he wrote.

Rip #Ashokkumar . It is sad that Tamil film industry has forgotten the tragic death of producer GV . Ashok Kumar’s suicide note blames financier #AnbuChezhiyan pic.twitter.com/mDNzGDYRKJ — bharathnt (@bharath1) November 21, 2017

Also, apologising to his family, Ashok’s letter had a footnote that read, “Someone please tell Anbuchezhiyan that he might deal with the government and the officials. But ask him to have a conversation with conscience when he is alone. He knows the way to even make sure that this letter doesn’t see the light of the day. Let him live long and be the only man to live well,”.

This unfortunate incident is not the first time a producer has taken his life due to financial troubles. In 2003, Producer GV aka G Venkateswaran who is the elder brother of director Mani Ratnam and producer of Nayagan and Thalapathy committed suicide.

