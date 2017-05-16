Huma Qureshi to romance Rajinikanth in next, Baahubali 2 VFX team roped in too

Huma Qureshi to star opposite Rajinikanth in Pa.Ranjith’s next Huma Qureshi to star opposite Rajinikanth in Pa.Ranjith’s next

It seems like the makers of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film have finally zeroed in on the female lead for the film. Grapevine is abuzz that Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has been picked by director Pa Ranjith for the coveted role. “The makers were keen on casting Huma in the romantic lead opposite megastar Rajinikanth as she fits the requirements of the role,” the producers of the yet-to-be-titled film were quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The news comes after buzz suggested actress Vidya Balan had walked out of the film citing date issues. She was considered as the front-runner for the role. When she was asked earlier about her being a part of the project, she had said, “We will know in a while,” only strengthening the speculations.

The reports say that Ranjith has almost finalised all the members of the star cast for his second directorial outing with Rajinikanth. However, he is expected to retain most of the members of the technical crew from his previous film Kabali. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has already confirmed that he will be working on the project for the second time with the actor-director duo.

The filmmakers have also enlisted the service of special effects team Makuta, which is headed by Pete Draper. The VFX expert and his team had also worked on India’s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion. The team had lent their expertise for Baahubali: The Beginning.

As the Rajinikanth-starrer will be shot against the Mumbai backdrop, the filmmakers will build a replica of world’s largest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi, in Chennai for the major portions of the shooting. And Makuta will work on the visual effects to make it look convincing. Pete met Ranjith in Chennai recently for a formal discussion, said reports.

Ranjith is expected to share the full details of cast and crew officially before the film goes on the floor. The shooting for the film, produced by Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films, is all set to kick-off from May 28, as confirmed by Rajinikanth himself.

Earlier, the film was in a soup after late gangster Haji Mastan’s foster son Sundar Shaekhar sent a legal notice to Rajinikanth, warning him not to portray his godfather in a bad light. Without leaving room for any confusion, the filmmakers clarified that the upcoming Rajinikanth film was a fictional story and not a biopic on Haji.

