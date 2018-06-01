Huma Qureshi on Kaala co-star Rajinikanth: He doesn’t take stardom seriously

A still from the movie Kaala starring Huma Qureshi and Rajinikanth. A still from the movie Kaala starring Huma Qureshi and Rajinikanth.

The latest tweet of Kaala actor Huma Qureshi is a testimony of her excitement for the Rajinikanth starrer. Despite being busy with her other work commitments, Huma can only think about showing Kaala to her fans. In her tweet, the actor wrote, “Off to bed in #Maldives … shooting something exciting tomorrow… but guess what’s on my mind ??!!!! Can’t wait to show you guys #Kaala @rajinikanth sir @beemji #KaalaInHindi #June7th #actorslife #blessed 🦋🦋🦋”. Huma plays the role of Rajinikanth’s assistant Zareena in the action drama and the trailer of Kaala hints at the Thalaiva’s romantic interest in the actor.

Also read | Kaala stills: Superstar Rajinikanth’s anti-establishment don looks majestic

Marking her debut in the Tamil film industry with the Pa Ranjith’s directorial, Huma cannot stop gushing over her co-actor Rajinikanth. In an interview with Mid-Day, Huma said, “He is such a simple human being! He doesn’t take stardom seriously, is disciplined and kindhearted. He made me so comfortable around him. He is a spiritual man and has a calming effect on everyone around him. Once you meet him, there is no question of being intimidated by him. I can’t begin to quantify what I’ve learnt from him. It’s an experience that will reflect in my work long after the movie is out.”

Kaala which has Rajinikanth playing a gangster yet again is set in the backdrop of Dharavi, which is a home for the largest Tamil speaking population in Mumbai. The film also stars Nana Patekar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Watch Kaala trailer here:

It was earlier revealed that Huma’s character in the film will be shown ageing from 20 to 50 years. Commenting on this, Huma was quoted as saying, “The beauty of my character, Zareena, is that it’s layered and nuanced. I have never done anything like this before. I took it up as a challenge and followed my director’s instructions. It’s a movie that will reach places where people haven’t seen me.”

Also read | After ‘Kaala’, Rajinikanth may never be able to support BJP’s politics

Bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, Kaala will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd