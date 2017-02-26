Hrithik Roshan to replace Akshay Kumar in Kaththi remake?

Hrithik Roshan may replace Akshay Kumar in Kaththi remake\ Hrithik Roshan may replace Akshay Kumar in Kaththi remake\

Bollywood grapevine is abuzz that actor Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the lead role in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi. If rumours are to be believed, the Kaabil actor will be replacing Akshay Kumar, who was earlier tipped to star in the film.

According to reports, a team from the production banner recently met Hrithik and discussed several scripts, including director AR Murugadoss’s 2014 Tamil hit, which had Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead. The actor, however, is yet to give his nod for the project.

Earlier, Akshay was expected to play the lead role in the remake film. When asked if he is doing the film, the Jolly LLB 2 star said in an interview, “I think so, adding that the project was still in talks.” Before that, even Salman Khan was rumoured to be considered by Murugadoss to play the lead in the Hindi remake after a photo of them during a discussion surfaced online. However, nothing got materialised. Interestingly, Akshay and Salman have acted in the Hindi remakes of Murugadoss’s south Indian films – Holiday and Jai Ho, respectively.

Recently, Kaththi was also remade in Telugu as Khaidi No 150 with megastar Chiranjeevi. The film, which marked the comeback of the actor after a gap of 10 years, opened to a massive box office reception worldwide, in January and became Tollywood’s first blockbuster movie of 2017.

Kaththi is the story of a seasoned convict who has a change of heart and saves a village from being trampled under the weight of corporate politics. The issue of farmers’ suicide is at the heart of the film, which is narrated in a commercial manner.

