Hiphop Tamizha Adhi gets engaged

Music composer-actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi recently got engaged to Latchaya. The artist announced his relationship status on his Twitter handle. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony, in the presence of close friends and family.

Pictures of the couple have been doing rounds on social media. The musician took to Twitter and wrote, “No more single 🙏🏻 Need all your blessings 🙏🏻 நன்றி 🙏🏻” . He also shared photos from the engagement ceremony.

On the work front, after giving a hit track Kovai Gethu, Adhi is prepping up for his next film. Adhi’s debut film Meesaya Murukku was a hit and now, sources close to the composer said that he has signed one more film with Meesaya Murukku producer Sundar C.

Sources say that the yet-untitled film will go on floors by the end of this year. On the music front, Adhi is working on the songs and background score for Sundar C’s Kalakalappu 2, Nayanthara-Atharvaa’s Imaikkaa Nodigal and Krishnarjuna Yuddham.

Meanwhile, the Kovai Gethu anthem which was released on November 24 in Coimbatore has become one of the most watched YouTube videos in recent times attaining more than 1.4 million views in just three days.

Music Composer/Actor @hiphoptamizha Aadhi got engaged in Tirupathi.. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/mvh8dcl0eN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2017

“I just had to share my experience. I didn’t have to think much about the lyrics and it was not difficult to pull it off. We came up with the idea in a matter of few hours and started jamming soon after,” the composer told TOI.

