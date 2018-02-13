Pyaar Prema Kaadhal song High on Love: Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson make a refreshingly cute pair

Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal song. Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal song.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and filmmakers are releasing love songs aplenty. A single from Bigg Boss fame Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson starrer Pyaar Prema Kadhal has been released by the makers on Tuesday. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is also produced by the talented music composer.

Sung by Sid Sriram, High on Love is a functional love song but one that lacks the magic that Yuvan can create in his compositions. The lyrics by Niranjan Bharathi don’t move mountains as well. But it does what it is supposed to. The video has been picturised on the lead pair Raiza Wilson and Harish Kalyan and I can already envision a social media storm over Harish Kalyan. The actor looks dashing onscreen. His chemistry with fellow housemate Raiza is pretty refreshing as the video takes us through the couple moments in their relationship. Raiza looks pretty as a picture and this could be a good break for the Bangalore-based model in Kollywood. If the song is any indication, we can expect an urbane romantic comedy that will have leads who convincingly look their part. Also, from the looks of it, the film will a breezy love story that could talk about the life of a live-in couple.

Directed by Elan of Grahanam fame, the film is co-produced by K Studios who also bankrolled Baahubali and Dhanush’s Pa Paandi.

