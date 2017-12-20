Hey Jude teaser: A heartwarming peek into the Nivin Pauly-Trisha starrer 

Hey Jude stars Nivin Pauly and Trisha. Hey Jude stars Nivin Pauly and Trisha.

The teaser of Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly’s next Hey Jude is out and it is adorable. In the forty-five second teaser, Jude (Nivin) introduces his family to us. But we don’t get to see Jude, or rather, J-U-D-E as he spells it. It is his voice that introduces his father, mother, sister and also the dog Fido, his second-best friend. And guess who his best friend is — Crystal Ann Chakraprabhu, played by the beautiful Trisha. Does their friendship turn into love? Or is it just a tale of friendship? Trisha has said that it is one of her most special films, also adding a tag that love doesn’t need definition. Nevertheless, Hey Jude’s chirpy music and warm frames promise us a heartwarming tale in store. Trisha, who recently completed 15 years in Kollywood, is entering Mollywood with Hey Jude.

Helmed by Shyamprasad, the film will also star Mukesh, Prathap Pothen and Urvashi in important roles. The film has been shot predominantly in Goa and Kochi.

Both Trisha and Nivin have an interesting line up of films. Nivin has his upcoming Tamil film Ritchie and Love Drama Action with Nayanthara. He also has Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is based on the life of legendary thief Kayamkulam Kochunni. Trisha, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Sathurang Vettai 2 and is also part Vijay Sethupathi’s 96, Garjanai and 1818.

