Here’s how Ajith’s Vivegam teaser set the YouTube on fire beating Rajinikanth’s Kabali

Vivegam teaser creates YouTube record Vivegam teaser creates YouTube record

As expected, the teaser of Ajith’s upcoming film Vivegam has taken the internet by storm. The teaser was unveiled at midnight on Thursday to a huge response from the fans. The 57-second promo video had amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube in less than 12 hours, beating the record of Rajinikanth’s Kabali and setting a new benchmark for the Tamil films. The Rajinikanth-starrer had hit the 5 million views in 24 hours.

What’s more interesting about this piece of news is the fact that the hardcore fans of Ajith ensured that the teaser sets the internet on fire. Ahead of the official release, a low resolution version of the teaser was leaked on the internet. Soon, it was circulated on social media and mobile messaging platforms. But, fans of Ajith ran a campaign requesting the viewers to support him by watching the teaser only on the film’s official YouTube channel. The loyal fans had to battle the staunch critics of their favourite actor, who began trolling the teaser in support of Ilayathalapathy Vijay. However, despite all the obstacles and criticisms, Vivegam teaser has taken the YouTube by storm trending at No 1 position at the time of writing this article. The video has already garnered more than 7 million views and more than 3 lakh likes compared to over 54,000 dislikes.

The success of Vivegam teaser illustrates the level of popularity and undying love that Tamil actors enjoy among the fans down south. The upcoming Ajith-starrer has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry ever since it went on the floors. The filmmakers have also managed to keep that excitement around the film alive with the frequent release of the stills of Ajith from the film.

Read | Vivegam teaser: Ajith debuts new avatar, sends records toppling. Watch video

The teaser promises a high-voltage action drama with high-production value. The highlight of the teaser was Ajith’s punchline – “Never, ever GIVE UP!” It was enough to send his fans into a tizzy given that many believe that the dialogue resonates with his real life image. The actor had to deal with a lot of failures before he reached superstardom that he enjoys today.

Vivegam is the most expensive film in the career of Ajith. The filmmakers have reportedly spent Rs 100 crore so far in the making of this espionage-thriller, which is said to be director Siva’s attempt to make a James Bond-esque film in Tamil. Ajith has also gone the extra mile to look the part in the film. His transformation into an Interpol officer has swept everyone off their feet.

Glory to God! Here s the backend viewchart of #Vivegamteaser ! Thank u Fans & cinema lovers for the love & positivity😊❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rUcRb24v1E — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) May 12, 2017

The Vivegam team on Friday wrapped up the shoot in Serbia and will be heading back to Chennai in a couple of days. The filmmakers are aiming for an Independence Day week release. Besides Ajith, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan will be seen in important roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd