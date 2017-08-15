Happy Independence Day: Kamal Haasan sings the National Anthem to Ilaiyaraaja’s composition. Watch video

Kamal Haasan sings Jana Gana Mana Kamal Haasan sings Jana Gana Mana

Movie demigod Kamal Haasan released a song video on Tuesday to celebrate 70 years of India’s Independence. He has sung the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana, in his soulful voice to the tunes composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

The lyrics of Jana Gana Mana is shown in different languages in the video, highlighting the much-celebrated ethnic and cultural diversity of the country.

In his illustrious careers spanning nearly 60 years, Kamal has also sung many hit songs in the films in the past.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with post-production work of his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2, which was in deep-freezer for a long time due to financial reasons. The actor said his home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International has taken the project under its wings. The film is gearing up for a grand release worldwide this year.

The 62-year-old actor is also hosting reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil. The show took off with flying colours in June this year, thanks to Kamal’s popularity. Now, Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most popular TV shows among the Tamil-speaking audience worldwide, with an average 3.6 million viewers tuning in every day.

Following the release of Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal will resume shooting for Sabaash Naidu. After successfully completing the first schedule in Los Angeles, the shooting of the film suspended indefinitely due to various reasons,including Kamal’s injury. Bankrolled under Kamal’s home production banner, the film stars Shruit Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Saurabh Shukla and Roger Narayanan and is simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

