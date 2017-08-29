Happy birthday Vishal: From comedy to action, these movies have seen him do it all

Actor Vishal is awaiting the release of his latest Thupparivalan. Actor Vishal is awaiting the release of his latest Thupparivalan.

It is Kollywood’s very own tall, dark and handsome hero Vishal’s birthday today. The actor who is awaiting the release of his latest Thupparivalan, has played hero not only on the screen but also off the screen with his anti-piracy measures and social gestures. He can deliver some amazing performances, fight goons, charm the leading lady and make people laugh. Here is a list of movies that has seen Vishal do it all.

1. Avan Ivan

While the movie might have received mixed reviews, Vishal’s performance in the movie was outstanding. As a man with a squint eye, the movie had seen Vishal in a completely new avatar and established him as a performer. A good example is the song Dia Dia Dole where Vishal dances his heart out, dressed as a woman. The movie, a comedy, was an exception from director Bala, who is known for his raw and gut-wrenching stories.

2. Naan Sigappu Manithan

Naan Sigappu Manithan directed by Thiru saw another remarkable performance from Vishal. The film was the first Tamil movie to deal with Narcolepsy – a disorder that makes a person fall asleep instantly when he hits his emotional threshold. A well-made thriller, the movie was one of the major hits in 2016. Apart from Vishal, it also had Lakshmi Menon, Iniya and Saranya Ponvannan in supporting roles.

3. Kathakali

Kathakali, a whodunit story which tries to unravel the killer with multiple options is another well-made commercial hit. Unlike the generic Kollywood fare, the 2016 film succeeded in keeping the audience guessing until the climax. Directed by Pasanga Pandiraj, Vishal’s performance was apt with a minimal dose of tropes. Kathakali also had Catherine Tresa, Soori and Nasser.

4. Pandiya Naadu

Directed by Suseenthiran, this is probably the best revenge drama Vishal has been part of. As a small time employee, Vishal deftly balanced the meek guy and the man driven by revenge after his brother gets killed in this 2013 movie. Another commercial hit, this movie also had the veteran director Bharathiraja playing Vishal’s father. Lakshmi Menon was paired opposite him.

5. Sandakozhi

Directed by Linguswamy, Sandakozhi was the movie that catapulted Vishal into the league of formidable heroes. A massive hit, this was probably the start of the plethora of the hero vs local don stories that Vishal subsequently did. Thanks to its well-paced screenplay, comedy sequences and music, the movie was a runaway hit with a sequel also in place.

