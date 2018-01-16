Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Five upcoming movies of Makkal Selvan

Vijay Sethupathi turns 40 today. Vijay Sethupathi turns 40 today.

Vijay Sethupathi on Tuesday turned a year older. At 40, he is one of the busiest actors in the Tamil film industry, who will soon also foray into Telugu cinema. While he has been part of the industry for about eight years, it is only in the last five years he established his dominance as a leading actor. In the beginning, he was only doing bit roles, mainly playing a sidekick to the heroes in the film. Sundarapandian, which released in 2012, saw him play a negative role and the next film Pizza, that released about a month later, gave him his first big break at the box office. The horror-film also gave the Tamil film industry a hero, who came as a godsend for directors of low budget movies.

Following Pizza, he threw another big surprise with Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (NKPK). With Soodhu Kavvum, the industry woke up to a new star on the horizon. As he continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office, he earned the reputation of a “champion of low budget films.” His unique swag, which seems inherent, made him a favourite among the mass and niche audience.

In 2016, six of his films released and five last year. In 2018, he has about seven films getting ready to hit screens. He has also signed a film with director Mani Ratnam, but the shooting is yet to begin.

Here are the top five films that we’re looking forward to watching in cinemas this year.

Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren: This one definitely takes the cake on the list. Vijay Sethupathi will begin the new year with this comedy-drama, which has created quite a buzz with its trailer. The film also stars Gautham Karthik and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika in lead roles. It will hit the screens on January 26.

Super Deluxe: Billed as an anthology, this will show Vijay Sethupathi playing a role of a transgender. Not many will be comfortable doing such a character at the peak of their career. He’s redefining the rules of the game. And it also stars Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Nadiya and Gayathri in lead roles.

96: According to industry buzz, Vijay Sethupathi plays a 96-year-old man. So that explains the title of the movie. For the first time, he will be sharing screen space with Trisha in the film, which will mark the directorial debut of Prem Kuma, the cinematographer who shot NKPK.

Seethakaathi: The filmmakers released Vijay Sethupathi’s look on Tuesday to mark the birthday celebration of the actor. The first look showing Sethupathi as a social thinker with silver hair, big glasses sitting on a wooden chair with a serious look on his face, has got everyone talking about on the social media. It is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who helmed NKPK. Sethupathi’s old-age look is designed by Oscar-winning makeup artiste Kevin Haney and Alex Noble.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The upcoming mega-budget period drama will mark Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in Telugu. It has Megastar Chiranjeevi playing the lead role. If all goes well, the magnum opus will hit cinemas during the summer holidays.

