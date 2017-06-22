Happy Birthday Vijay: 5 unforgettable songs by the star prove he more than an actor

Happy Birthday Vijay: The singer behind the actor is as talented, and here are a few songs that we love. Happy Birthday Vijay: The singer behind the actor is as talented, and here are a few songs that we love.

Ilayathalapathy is the name that his fans crowned him with. Vijay started his career as a child artiste and his roles were not credited. He debuted as a leading actor in Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. Since then, he has worked in 60 films and his 61st film Mersal is set to release on Diwali this year. The star who has a huge fan following in not Tamil Nadu, but across borders won hearts with his acting and dancing talent. Movies like Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Piriyamanavale, Badri, Ghilli, Pokkiri and recently Kaththi has only made his hold as a mass actor stronger.

However, not many know that he is also a singer. Unlike the stars today who have started to croon a number for their film to increase the hype and market the film, Vijay started to sing earlier in his career. If you have watched the star’s film in the late 90s, a small note always appears when a song that he crooned was screened on celluloid. From “Doddabetta Road Mela” in Vishnu to the recent number “Selfie Pulla” in Kaththi, here are the top five songs which will remain his fan’s favourite numbers.

“Doddabetta Road Mela” was a groovy number that he crooned in the film Vishnu, which was directed by his father SA Chandrasekhar.

“Coca Cola” a fast foot tapping was featured in Baghavathi and the actor’s theatrics added value to this entertaining song.

“Ullathai Killadhe” was a part of Thamizhan that also featured Priyanka Chopra opposite the southern star. This romantic number was one of the top chartbusters of 2000s, and Priyanka Chopra had also lent her voice for this number.

“Kandhangi Kandhangi” after his song Vaadi Vaadi in 2005, the star crooned this number for his film Jilla in 2014. Fans couldn’t help but fall in love with the romantic number as they got to hear their favourite star sing after almost a decade.

“Selfie Pulla”, a song featuring the star in Kaththi, went viral for three reasons. The lyrics by Madhan Karky, the music by Anirudh Ravichander and Ilayathalapathy ‘s voice.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd