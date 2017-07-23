Happy Birthday Suriya: Five must know facts of Thaana Serndha Koottam star

Suriya celebrates his 42nd birthday today Suriya celebrates his 42nd birthday today

Actor Suriya celebrates his 42nd birthday on Sunday. But, as director Vignesh Shivan pointed out in his tweet while releasing the first look poster of Thaana Serndha Koottam, Suriya still looks like a 25-year-old. He has, indeed, bribed the gods of ageing.

Suriya is among a very few actors in the south Indian film industry who constantly pushes boundaries of storytelling and acting. While he indulges the audience with mass commercial entertainers by working on Singam series, he also does films like Pithamagan to satisfy the actor in him.

If you consider yourself a fan of Suriya, these are the five lesser known facts you must be aware of about the star actor.

1) Suriya is against nepotism. Sample this: before entering the showbiz with Nerukku Ner in 1997, he worked at a garment factory for six months without telling anyone about his celebrity family background. He did not wish to inspire any special attention or treatment from his colleagues because he is a son of a popular actor. Now, that’s a great example of humanity, self-respect, and self-confidence.

2) Suriya was the first choice for director Vasanth for Aasai that came out in 1995. However, Suriya turned down the offer apparently because he was not interested in acting back then. The crime thriller later fell in the hands of Thala Ajith, and became one of the major hits during the early days of his career.

3) Suriya was born in 1975 as Saravanan Sivakumar. Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam rechristened the actor Suriya, so the audience doesn’t confuse him for another actor Saravanan. It’s worth noting that Ratnam had named many of his memorable characters Suriya in his films. Nerukku Ner, actor Suriya’s debut film was produced by Ratnam.

4) Coming from a celebrity family, Suriya may have received his first film without going through a lot of struggle but establishing himself as one of the leading actors was not an easy task. He was ridiculed for not being able to act and dance like his peers during early days of his career. The much-needed break for his struggling acting career came in 2001 with Nanda. The film, which was directed by Bala, garnered both commercial and critical success for the actor.

5) Suriya married his co-star of seven films Jyothika in 2006 after several years of courtship. They are also among the favourite couples in Kollywood, who are also the living example of “match made in heaven.” The couple has a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev. Jyothika took a professional sabbatical after the marriage. Suriya has been proactively involved in helping Jyothika select her movies, ever since she made a solid comeback with 2015 film, 36 Vayadhinile, a remake of Malayalam hit film How Old Are You.

