Happy birthday Simbu: Five episodes that prove STR is controversy’s favourite child

Tamil actor Simbu turned 34 on Friday and he celebrated his birthday with close family and friends. A picture of him cutting his birthday cake in the presence of his close confidant and co-actor VTV Ganesh, AAA director Adhik Ravichandran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander has surfaced online. Simbu has made it to a lot of headlines for his controversial relationships and statements. But of late he has made news for the right reasons, including the success of his comeback film Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and his unconditional support for Jallikattu protest.

He is dubbed as controversy’s favourite child in Kollywood for a reason. From throwing tantrums at contestants on reality TV shows to making explosive remarks to the press, he has done it all. While some controversies helped Simbu’s stardom, some affected him badly.

Here is a look at five controversies involving Simbu that dominated the gossip columns.

1) Beep song

This must be the mother of all controversies involving Simbu. The song with expletive lyrics portraying women in a bad light had caused a widespread public outcry against Simbu and his friends. The controversy became so big that it threatened to take down everyone involved. Earlier, speculations were rife that music director Anirudh Ravichander had composed it. However, he had refuted the reports and distanced himself from the song. Police complaints and court cases were filed against the artistes behind the song. Simbu later said that he composed the Beep song for his own consumption and it was not meant for the public platform. He had alleged that somebody stole his song and released it online.

Just months after Simbu and Hansika Motwani announced that they were seeing each other, the relationship came to an end on a bad note. Simbu is not known for his subtlety and he minced no words while announcing his break-up with Hansika. The actor had issued a strong statement confirming that he is single once again. But, Hansika refused to comment on her breakup, saying that she don’t like to hurt Simbu and she saw no point in talking about it.

Simbu’s relationship with Naythantara ended in a nasty way after the photographs taken in their private moments were leaked online. Reportedly, Simbu confessed to releasing them. He had also said that he was very much heartbroken by his split with Nayanthara as there was no reason for this break-up and he was also upset with statements made by Nayanthara in the press about their relationship. The romance between Simbu and Naythantara had become the top topic for gossip columns in the months that followed their breakup. After seven years, they both shared the screen space in Idhu Namma Aalu, which released last year.

4) Nadigar Sangam elections

Simbu was caught off guard when he got himself involved in the controversial Nadigar Sangam elections. He took the side of the incumbent team led by actor Sarathkumar and made some explosive, emotional and personal remarks against Vishal, who was leading the opposition team in the polls. He slammed Vishal’s involvement in the Nadigar Sangam elections and alleged that he was pursuing some personal agenda against Sarathkumar. He was later criticised for his personal attack against Vishal, whose team handed a stunning upset to Sarathkumar and company in the elections.

5) No more Ajith reference

Simbu once again courted the controversy when he said that he will not make any reference to Thala Ajith in his films in the future. The statement irked Ajith fans and surprised many, as Simbu has confessed to be a big fan of Ajith and used his name in all most all his movies during the early years of his career to appeal to the mass audience. “When no one spoke about ajith sir i used his cut out from a flop movie and screamed thala … since now he is big and everyone is using his name , i don’t think i need to do it any more … happy for his growth,” he said.

