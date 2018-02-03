Happy birthday Simbu: Here are five foot tapping numbers of the multi-talented actor

Happy birthday Simbu. Happy birthday Simbu.

Simbu might have been in the news recently for the wrong reasons, but the actor seems to have brought it all together as he is now prepping for his next with Mani Ratnam. However, no one can deny the bundle of talent that Simbu aka STR is. The Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya star can act, sing, dance like a dream and as we recently learnt he can compose songs as well. On his birthday, here are five foot-tapping numbers from the stable of Silamabarasan,

Kutti Pisase:

This high-energy dance beat number from the film Kaalai is still on everyone’s play list due to its infectious energy and mind-blowing dance moves.

Yemmadi:

From the movie Vallavan, another groove-worthy song of Simbu where he is not only joined by two beautiful women but also his father to showcase some dance moves.

Vechukkava:

A remix of Rajinikanth’s song from Nallavanuku Nallavan, the new, remixed version also found huge favour, thanks to Simbu agility.

En Aasai Mythiliye:

While several people were skeptical about Simbu being paired against Jyothika in the film Manmadhan but the duo hit it out of the ball park, just like this song. En aasai is a massive hit that could get people dancing even today.

Pottu Thaku:

A classic in terms of dance numbers, the young, energetic Simbu is joined by an effervescent Ramya Krishnan to break all chains loose in this ‘kuthu’ song.

