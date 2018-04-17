Happy birthday Siddharth: Here are five of his must-watch films

Siddharth turns 39 today. Siddharth turns 39 today.

Siddharth is one of those stars who consistently look for new stories to tell. The actor has truly outgrown his chocolate boy image, with an uncanny eye for unique productions. Not only is he an actor of note, he also produces, writes and has also sung several chartbusters. On his birthday, here are five films from his stable that you would never be tired of.

Rang De Basanti:

Rang De Basanti gave Siddharth a pan Indian appeal. With an ensemble cast comprising of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Soha Ali Khan, the film was a massive hit that was critically widely acclaimed as well. Siddharth’s role, loosely based on Bhagat Singh, helped break his chocolate boy image.

Ayitha Ezhuthu:

Another multi-starrer where Siddharth plays the lead with Suriya and Madhavan, Ayitha Ezhuthu is a Mani Ratnam experience. And, Siddharth’s role as the young happy-go-lucky guy whose myopic vision towards life was an honest portrayal of how we tend to ignore our social responsibilities. Siddharth’s boyish charisma and charm play the perfect foil to the rugged and suave characters of Madhavan and Suriya.

Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi:

A true-blue rom-com, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi is a quirky tale of all things that can go wrong in romance. Also, a producer here, Siddharth’s poker-face narration effectively accentuates the breezy mode of the film. An urbane story that will definitely leave a smile on your face, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi proved to be a good comeback for Siddharth in Tamil.

Jigarthanda:

While Bobby Simhaa, Siddharth’s creative other-half in this film, walked away with all spotlight, Jigarthanda is still a Siddharth film. Siddharth’s portrayal of extensive gamuts of desperation, determination and various other emotions that his character travels through breathes life into a well-etched relatable lead.

Aval:

After a string of horror-comedies, Aval changed the scene and what the genre could mean for Tamil cinema. With admirable productional value and visual aesthetics, Aval was an uncompromised product of the horror genre. And, Siddharth truly shouldered this film. He wasn’t just the lead but also produced and was one of the writers of the film. If you’re a fan of the genre, then Aval is an enjoyable watch.

