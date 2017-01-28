Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Shruti celebrated her birthday on the sets of Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu. See pics

Shruti Haasan celebrated her 31st birthday on the sets of Katamarayudu Shruti Haasan celebrated her 31st birthday on the sets of Katamarayudu

Actor Shruti Haasan who turned 31 on Saturday marked her birthday on the sets of her upcoming Telugu film Katamarayudu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The pictures from the film’s sets showing the birthday celebrations have surfaced online. The actor then headed to Chennai to spend the remaining day with her friends and family.

Last year, Shruti spent the day at an NGO for blind children and hosted a private birthday party in the evening in Chennai for a few close friends and family, including her father Kamal Haasan, his then live-in partner Gauthami and her young sister Akshara Haasan.

Shruti’s family and friends from the industry also wished her on social media. Kamal posted special wishes for to his daughter on his Twitter account, where he appreciated her progress in her film career and at the same time reminded her that she had a long way ahead of her. “Happy birthday Lady. Shruti. You’ve done well. Remember it is just the beggining. Love you Bapu,” he tweeted.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to my Dear Friend Gorgeously Talented @shrutihaasan !! keep Rockin as always Gal !! Cheers !!,” tweeted music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Read | Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: As she turns 31, meet Shruti the singer. Watch videos

“Happy birthday @shrutihaasan here’s to more edgy screaming rock n roll !!!!!,” tweeted composer Ehsaan Noorani.

“Happy Bday @shrutihaasan. Remembering the fun we had shooting for @NestleMunch’s ad. Hope to partner in many more,” read a post on Shankar Ehsaan Loy Twitter handle.

“Happy birthday @shrutihaasan To a musical year ahead :),” tweeted composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Read the tweets from celebrities who wished Shruti Haasan on her birthday:

Happy birthday Lady. Shruti. You’ve done well. Remember it is just the beggining. Love you

Bapu — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 27, 2017

Happy birthday to me – and Thankyou my love for reminding me to keep my feet on the ground and… http://t.co/5hY0uz6BX1 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 27, 2017

Happy Bday @shrutihaasan. Remembering the fun we had shooting for @NestleMunch‘s ad. Hope to partner in many more.http://t.co/UgxRvWZJJq pic.twitter.com/h3n6ZsIV1o — Shankar Ehsaan Loy (@ShankarEhsanLoy) January 28, 2017

Happy birthday @shrutihaasan here’s to more edgy screaming rock n roll !!!!! — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) January 28, 2017

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to my Dear Friend Gorgeously Talented @shrutihaasan !! 😁🎵🎹 keep Rockin as always Gal !! Cheers !! 💃💃🎂🎻🎵🎵🎹 pic.twitter.com/r5M5GiVRNb — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) January 28, 2017

Happy birthday @shrutihaasan 🎈 To a musical year ahead :) pic.twitter.com/sJewSDY7xN — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 28, 2017

On the work front, Shruti is currently busy with Katamarayudu, which is a remake of Tamil hit Veeram, and has Thala Ajith in the lead. She is also playing the female lead in Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri also starring Rajkummar Rao and is directed by Ajay K Pannalal. For the first time, Shruti will be sharing screen space with her father Kamal Haasan in Sabaash Naidu.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd