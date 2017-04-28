Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her birthday by watching Baahubali 2. See pics

Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South India’s leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 30 on Friday and celebrated her last birthday as a single by watching director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion with children. However, she is yet to share her thoughts on the film, which has clearly blown away who’s who of Telugu film industry.

One of the qualities that make her a standout among her peers in the industry is her helpful nature. At 30, she is already known for her charity works and her foundation Pratyusha Support. Her charitable trust was registered in 2010, the same year she made her acting debut with director Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave. The organisation came into being in 2014 and provides medical support to underprivileged women and children, suffering from life-threatening illnesses. According to reports, all her earnings from product endorsements and attending inauguration events goes to this foundation. She also makes sure that she spends some time with unprivileged kids on some special occasions and big festivals.

The Chennai lass is one of the most sought after female actors in the industry. She has shared screen space with almost all the leading male actors of Telugu and Tamil films.

Social media was abuzz with birthday wishes from celebrities and fans. The who’s who of Tamil and Telugu film industry flooded her Twitter page with birthday wishes. “@Samanthaprabhu2 happy birthday to one the most talented and hardworking co star of mine. Have a good one Sam,” tweeted Dhanush, who shared screen space with her in 2015 film Thanga Magan.

“Happpy happppy bday to one of d most sweetest n genuine Person I know @Samanthaprabhu2 . May u hv all d happiness in d world.more power 2 u! (sic),” wrote actress Rakul Preet on her Twitter page.

“Happy birthday Sam . Stay blessed always . Xoxo @Samanthaprabhu2 (sic),”said Hansika Motwani. Overhemlmed by all the wishes, Samantha tweeted, “Your love just amazes me and I will forever be indebted . Thankyou for all the wishes, prayers and heartfelt msgs.Forever yours (sic).”

Earlier this year, Samantha got engaged to her longtime sweetheart Naga Chaitanya, whom she met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. The Tollywood’s most-loved onscreen couple will tie the knot later this year.

On the work front, she is shooting with Ram Charan Teja for their upcoming film, which is tentatively titled RC11. The first schedule of the shoot was recently wrapped up in Rajahmundry. She is also shooting for Raju Gari Gadhi 2, a horror comedy, in which she reportedly plays a ghost. In Tamil, she is working with National-Award winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Aneethi Kathaigal. And she is also part Savitri’s biopic film.

