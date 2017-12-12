Happy birthday Rajinikanth: Dialogues of the Superstar that redefine mass

No Rajinikanth film is complete without his punch dialogues. No Rajinikanth film is complete without his punch dialogues.

It is Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday and how can any story about Thalaivar be complete without a reference to his one-liners. The best part of watching a Rajini movie is listening to him say what we call ‘punch dialogues’ that have been redefining the mass element for ages. Here is a carefully curated list of ten one-liners that has changed the way movie-buffs converse.

1. Naan oru thadava sonna, 100 thadava sonna madhri

A classic from the blockbuster Baasha, the dialogue is a rage even today. Living as an auto driver, the reformed don narrates his story to an arrogant principal with stray morals. The subtle swag in his voice, the hand gesture and the line itself is iconic.

2. Magizhchi

One of from the recent times, this single word became a rage after the release of Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Tshirt’s were printed and it redefined how the word was used in everyday context. That’s superstar for you.

3. Panninga than kootama varum singam single a varum

Taking a break after Chandramukhi, Shivaji was a comeback for Thalaivar. It was also the start of a collaboration with Shankar, that would continue for Enthiran and 2.0 as well. This was a match made for heaven as only a director as grand as Shankar could house the stardom that Rajini had acquired.

4. Aandavan solran Arunchalam mudikaran

Another from the yore, this was a dialogue that suited Rajini in real life as well. A deeply spiritual person, Rajini is known for his retreats to Himalayas. Maybe, he was destined for superstardom. This dialogue from Arunachalam sure could be used on stage if he decides to enter politics.

5. Idhu epdi iruku

One of the early movies from Rajini’s career, 16 vayathinile was a landmark moment for the Superstar. As the sinister Parattai, the role was equally memorable to the much appreciated Chappani, Kamal Haasan’s role in the film.

6. Kedaikaradhu kedaikame erukadhu, kedaikame erukardhu ennikume kedaikadhu

Rajini’s punch dialogues have not always just been about heroism. Several dialogues of his assume a philosophical stance like this one from Muthu. The line translates to, ‘What you’re meant to get, you will definitely attain. But what is not meant for you will never reach your hands’. Another evergreen line from the Thalaivar

7. En vazhi thani vazhi

A line meant as a tribute to his heroism, this punch line of Rajini’s can be used for his personal life. The line translates to ‘My path is unqiue’. As a simple, humble star, the path he has taken has always been different from his contemporaries.

8. Eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yarukkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathula correct a varuven

This should be the line used by Rajini fans the most when they talk about his political plunge! Translating to ‘No one will know when and how I arrive, but I will be there at the right moment’, this line from Muthu again is a favourite example from the world of Rajinism.

9. Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla

Another classic example of the heroism that is associated with Rajini. The line is supposed to talk about the fear his name invokes in the villain but it is a better example for the reverence and love his name invokes in his fans.

10. Nallavangala sodhipan aana kaividamatan; Kettavanguluku aandavan neraya kudupan aana kai vitruvan

Last but one of his best, Rajini’s spiritualism seeps through again in this line from Baasha. The dialogue talks about how the Lord will test the good but will stay by their side but be generous with the evil and desert them in the time of need.

PS: This is not an exhaustive list, only an introduction to Rajinism

