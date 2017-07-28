Happy Birthday Dhanush: Before Velai Illa Pattathari 2, here are five must watch movies of the star

Happy Birthday Dhanush: The actor turns 34 today. Happy Birthday Dhanush: The actor turns 34 today.

Actor Dhanush, who turns 34 today, is a pan-India star today. This year has also turned out to be quite special for the star because of his directorial debut. With this, Dhanush has donned the cap of an actor, singer, lyricist, director and producer. From his debut film to his most recent release, the 34-year-old actor has managed to strike a fine balance between straight commercial entertainers and character oriented roles. These roles have also resulted in critical acclaim. For those of you, who have come to know the star after his debut in Bollywood as Kundhan Shankar in Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa, here are some must watch Tamil films from the actor’s repertoire that is sure to impress you!

Kaadhal Kondein



This was his second movie as an actor, which also happened to be the beginning of his mass fan following. Dhanush played the role of a love-struck college student, and he goes to any extent to gain the affection of the girl that he is in love with. He plots, murders and throughout the film, you see him as a psychotic man. He is smart, but lonely and his obsession with the first girl who befriends him is the crux of this tale.

Pudhupettai



Kokki Kumaru is probably one of the most memorable characters of Dhanush. There is so much depth to this one role, and every time you watch the film, you see something new. Not only his character, the movie itself is an intense watch that might leave you drained emotionally by the end. But, it is worth every minute of your time.

Aadukalam



This film was the one that fetched Dhanush the National Award in 2011. This film also happened to be the second collaboration between Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran after their successful film Polladhavan. The role of K. P. Karuppu stays with you because he is a simple man with his own ideals in life. It is set in Madurai, and the pivotal characters are involved in rooster training and cock fights – a popular blood sport.

Mayakkam Enna



Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan, one of the most acclaimed directors in Tamil cinema, has given many special roles to his brother, and the one of Karthik Swaminathan in this film is no different. A passionate wildlife photographer, who waits patiently for that one shot, is successful and then approaches one of the popular photographers to become his patron. He is betrayed, and as a result becomes a living shell. Yet another intense drama, this film also showcased Dhanush as a singer and lyricist, especially the song “Pirai Thedum” was a crowd favourite.

Maryan



Maryan was a commercial failure, however, the film received mixed response from critics. It is a survival drama based on the real-life incident of three oil workers from Tamil Nadu taken hostage by Sudanese mercenaries. Dhanush plays the role of Maryan Joseph, who hails from Neerody. The story is about Maryan and Panimalar (Paravathy Menon), their love story and how circumstances lead Dhanush to travel far for work.

Other than these five must watch movies, there are commercial entertainers starring Dhanush that one should watch too. From Velai Illa Pattathari, Maari, Yaaradi Nee Mohini to Polladhavan – one can see another side of this actor.

