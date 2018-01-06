Happy birthday AR Rahman: Wishes pour in for the Mozart of Madras

On AR Rahman birthday, several stars wished the Isai Puyal on Twitter. On AR Rahman birthday, several stars wished the Isai Puyal on Twitter.

AR Rahman is celebrating his birthday today and love for the Mozart of Madras is pouring on social media. From AR Murugadoss, Mohanlal to Aditi Rao Hydari, several stars have wished the Isai Puyal on his birthday. Aditi, who was the female lead in Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman’s Kaatru Veliyidai also performed with the music giant recently. “Wishing all the love and more magic to the music maestro @arrahman. Happy birthday, Sir! You are an inspiration to many! Love, light and happiness to you!,” the actor tweeted. AR Murugadoss who has worked with AR Rahman in the Hindi version of Ghajini tweeted, “Wish you many more happy returns of the day sir, Wishing you great musical years ahead.” The director and the music composer will be working together in Vijay’s next film.

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal also tweeted his wishes out to the maestro. “Happy Birthday to the Music Maestro,” the actor he tweeted. Kajal Agarwal, Santhanam, Singer Sathyaprakash, Jonita Gandhi, Shalini Pandey and Hema Rukmani were few of the other celebrities who wished the musical giant on social media. AR Rahman who entered the showbiz with Mani Ratnam’s Roja completed 25 years in the industry last year. He is also set to perform the first concert for 2018 in Chennai on January 12. AR Rahman is also part of Mani Rathnam’s next project that features Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh. AR Rahman is also composing music for Rajiv Menon’s next Sarvam Thalamayam starring GV Prakash in the lead.

Wish you many more happy returns of the day sir, Wishing you great musical years ahead 💐🎂🎹🎼🥁🎸🎻 #HBDARRahman — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) January 6, 2018

Wishing all the love and more magic to the music maestro @arrahman. Happy birthday, Sir! 🎂

You are an inspiration to many! Love, light and happiness to you! 😊🌟🤗#HBDARRahman pic.twitter.com/SkRmNlvrXB — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) January 6, 2018

Wish You Happy birthday My All time favourite Music Director @arrahman Sir wish you A great Successful year #HBDARRahman🎂🎂 — Shalini Pandey (@meshalinipandey) January 6, 2018

Lots of good wishes to the music genius, @arrahman on this special day!! Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and super duper musical year ahead :) #HBDARRahman — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 6, 2018

We wish the maestro a very happy birthday.

